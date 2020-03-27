First Alert Day Saturday Afternoon 3/28 For Severe Storms

Strong to severe storms will be likely over our area on Saturday afternoon. Wile the finer details are still being worked out, conditions are looking favorable for strong storms Saturday. The main time frame will be from early afternoon into the early evening before storms push east out of our area. The main threat will be hail and high winds, but any storm that interacts with the warm front could produce an isolated tornado. These details will be better known by tomorrow morning.

Morning clouds will have an impact on our severe threat. If they hang around it will prevent stronger storms from developing, but if we see sun and highs near 70° all bets are off.

