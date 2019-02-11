First Alert Day This Afternoon Through Tuesday Afternoon

First Alert Day for snow and wind, especially north of I-80. Yet another winter storm is bearing down on the Midwest. It will bring snow and wintry mix by midafternoon before changing over to all snow overnight. This means the evening commute could be slick and so will the Tuesday morning commute. Areas north of the QC will likely pick up 6”-8”+ snow, the QC safely in the 3”-6”, while areas along highway 34 will get 1”-3” with sleet mixed in. Bottom line travel will be impacted everywhere with the heavy snow axis close to the QC. Winds will pick up overnight leading to considerable blowing and drifting snow on Tuesday. Once this storm passes we get a break on Wednesday before another system brings rain/snow chances to the area Thursday into Friday. It is too far out to put specific snow amounts out, but we can expect similar impacts as to what arrives here tonight.