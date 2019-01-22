A First Alert Day Through Wednesday Morning for snow and freezing rain creating hazardous travel across our area. A shift in the track of the system south, closer to the QCA, will bring in the heavy snow as far south as highway 30 now. This means areas from a line NW of Sigourney, IA to Mt Carroll, IL will see 5"+ of snow withe pockets of 8"+ possible. The QC will be very close to the heavy snow, but sleet and freezing rain will cut in to our totals with most areas along I-80 picking up 1"-4".

All roads will deteriorate though the day. You may be fine on the way into the office, but this afternoon could be a mess. This is because roads will struggle to get above freezing (thanks to recent arctic air) and with rain a possibility, especially south of I-80, it will freeze on contact and there is nothing we can do about it, since we can't pre-treat roads under these conditions.

If this storm wobbles 10 miles north or south than what I am currently forecasting it will greatly impact what type of precip you see and how much snow you will actually get. Thus, it is a challenging and evolving forecast. Please stay up to date with any forecast changes and know that roads will likely get worse as the day wears on.