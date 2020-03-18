First Alert Day Thursday 3.19: Strong to severe storms possible late in the day!

A First Alert Day has been issued for 4pm until 10pm Thursday (3.19). Thursday morning a wave of showers and thundershowers will move

through the area with occasional heavy rain. In the afternoon the rain will likely end. If this break is followed by sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, it could be enough

to trigger strong to severe storms that could produce damaging wind, large hail and brief tornadoes (western QCA) as we get into the early

evening. If the clouds and rain linger further into the afternoon with NO sun, it might take severe weather completely off the table. Either way, since the strongest storms would form late, they wouldn't last long with sunset occurring soon after their development, but a few

strong storms could continue later into the evening with hail and strong winds possible.

Again, IF we get late day sun during peak heating it might be enough for severe storms in the western QCA to develop in the late afternoon through the early evening. Only a small part of the area is at risk BUT since a lot of kids will be home , possibly on their own, the impact could prove HIGH for many

Families!

The risk ends late in the evening as a cold front approaches and that front will lead to a windy and chilly Friday with highs only in the upper 30s!

Stay tuned for further updates from the First Alert Weather team ALL DAY Thursday as we continue to gauge the possibility of severe weather!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

