First Alert Day Thursday (4/16) 6pm until Friday (4/17) 9am. Heavy snow possible

It's looking likely that we'll see another round of wet snow, heavier than Tuesday night, cross through the QCA Thursday evening through early Friday morning. When the snow is heaviest late Thursday we could see reduced visibility, snow and slush covered roads, and icy bridges and elevated roads by Friday morning. Snow should develop late Thursday afternoon and into the evening replacing any rain that the system might start with. Accumulations south of Highway 30 to I-80 could total 1 to 3 inches by Friday morning. South of I-80 3 to 6 inches are possible. Along and north of Highway 34 there could be areas that get in excess of 6 inches of snow. As we get closer to the snow's arrival that forecast could be refined. But, Winter Storm Watches are already in place from the National Weather Service along and south of I-80. So, be prepared for another round of wet snow to finish the week. It won't last long, though. Whatever doesn't melt Friday after some sun returns will be taken care of by Saturday temperatures in the 50s to near 60.