First Alert Day Thursday May 14th: 5pm-11pm. Strong/Severe T-Storms!

A cold front arriving later Thursday will cause possibly strong to severe thunderstorms to form late in the afternoon through the evening. These storms could produce large hail and damaging wind. Preparations should be made in case any warning are issued for your area. Know where your family members will be during this time frame and be ready to go to a safe shelter should storms move through your area. More updates to come.

