First Alert Day Tonight Through Wednesday For Ice & Slick Travel

A FIRST ALERT DAY IS IN EFFECT FOR ICE AND SLICK TRAVEL

EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING.

A temperature driven weather event is on the way tonight with the potential for freezing rain and ice from Rock Falls through the Quad Cities and Mount Pleasant. Areas to the north will be looking at ice pellets and sleet. Winds will be light with this system so power outages are unlikely, but this will aid in freezing rain/ice development. Most of this system will hit after the evening commute and be out of here before Wednesday morning. Thus, the worst travel time will be overnight and Wednesday morning. It really is a wait and see how ice accumulates type of event, but anywhere from Rock Falls to the QC could pick up between a tenth and quarter inch of ice making travel impossible tomorrow morning. For this reason ice storm warnings have been issued. Temps will warm into the upper 30s by midday Wednesday alleviating the travel issues, but another system arrives Wednesday night that will bring freezing rain to areas from Savanna through Clinton and Iowa City and north. The rest of us will have a wintry mix and snow by Thursday. Bottom line school delays are likely across the area the next few days due to very active winter weather.