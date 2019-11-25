First Alert Day Wednesday 11.27.19 for Wind Gusts up to 40-50 mph

Get ready for a blustery Wednesday. A storm that will bring rain Tuesday and even some thunderstorms Tuesday evening will wind up right through central Iowa. As it lifts northeast of the QCA early Wednesday strong winds will wrap in behind the system over the whole region from late Tuesday night through much of Wednesday. With this system steady winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely and occasional gusts of 40 to 50 will be possible, especially early Wednesday. Driving in open areas could be tricky and smaller regional aircraft might be subject to wind restrictions, further complicating and already iffy travel situation nationwide! The wind will begin to relax later Wednesday with Thanksgiving Thursday looking more calm despite the possibility of another system bringing some rain and/or snow

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.