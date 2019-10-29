First Alert Day for SNOW! (8 pm Wednesday thru 8 pm HALLOWEEN)

After a midday break in the snow on Wednesday, snow will move back in Wednesday evening. This could be a long duration snow through Wednesday

night and much of Halloween Thursday that could result in 3 to 6 inches of snow. It's still early and these amounts COULD change but

an accumulating snow that could cause headaches for trick or treaters and drivers, alike, is certainly looking more and more likely.

Snow on the ground will lead to cool temps through the weekend. Make sure if this snow materializes to keep walkways shoveled so the little ghouls and goblins can find their way to you candy bowl safely!