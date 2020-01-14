First Alert Day in effect until noon on Wednesday for potentially icy morning commute

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until noon on Wednesday, mainly north of Interstate 80.

Icy precipitation will start your Wednesday, and that could make for a slick and slippery morning commute. Look for light freezing rain and freezing drizzle through Wednesday morning, mainly along and north of Interstate 80. This could provide us with up to a tenth of an inch of ice in some locations. Roads, bridges and sidewalks could see a light glaze, making for hazardous travel conditions. Use caution if you plan to travel during this time period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family.