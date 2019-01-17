First Alert Day issued for Friday and Saturday

A First Alert Day will be in effect from noon Friday through 6 pm Saturday. A winter storm bringing the potential for widespread snow amounts of 4 to 7 inches, or more, with some areas seeing closer to 10 inches plus the threat of high snow drifts will arrive Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. Snow will taper off Saturday morning but the strong winds will continue to blow and drift snow through the day. Gusts up to 30 mph will keep roads struggling to stay clear of snow even after plows go by. Also, at times, visibility will be low due to snow and blowing snow, especially on rural roads. Slick conditions will develop almost immediately as the snow begins through Friday afternoon and evening with elevated roads, bridges and overpasses and untreated sidewalks and parking lots all becoming snow covered and slick into Saturday. For much of the night Friday and during the day Saturday wind chills will be in the single digits. This means being outside will be very uncomfortable. It would be wise to fill your car with gas and do anything that you would do outside before the storm arrives. As of Thursday afternoon a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the QCA with Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa under a Winter Storm Warning! The First Alert Weather team fully expects the Watch to go be upgraded to a Warning by the National Weather Service for most of, if not all of, the QCA before the storm arrives or during the storm.

