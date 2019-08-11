First Alert Day issued for Monday Afternoon & Evening

A First Alert Day has been issued for our Monday. A potent upper level low will begin to move our way during the day. This system will be able to tap into plenty of Monsoon moisture, many the risk for widespread showers and storms is fairly likely by Monday afternoon. As the Low begins to approach the area during the afternoon hours, more dynamics will arrive, along with heat, and instability, leading to a good chance for thunderstorms to begin to break out.

Storms look to fire first across the northern half of our area during the early afternoon hours. The cluster of storms will likely become more of a line during the evening hours as they continue to drop south across the region. Right now, the best time for strong storms across our area look to be between 4 PM and 10 PM Monday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible including, damaging winds up to 60mph, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and even some localized flash flooding in spots that may receive the strongest storms.

Everyone is advised to have a way of receiving any severe weather alerts, and to be ready to move inside quickly if any severe weather threatens your area. Stay tuned to TV6 for more updates throughout the day.