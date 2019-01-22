A First Alert Day Through Wednesday Morning for snow and freezing rain creating hazardous travel across our area. A shift in the track of the system south, closer to the QCA, will bring in the heavy snow farther south, as well. When it's all over some areas north and west of the Metro QC could see 6 to 8 inches of new wet snow. The Metro QC could see 4 to 7 inches by the time the snow ends Wednesday morning.

All roads will deteriorate though the night as freezing rain or snow continues to fall. This is because roads will struggle to get above freezing (thanks to recent arctic air) and with rain a possibility, especially south of I-80, it will freeze on contact and there is nothing that can be done about it, since roads cannot be pre-treated under these conditions.

If this storm wobbles 10 miles north or south then the current forecast it will greatly impact what type of precip you see and how much snow you will actually get. Thus, it is a challenging and evolving forecast. Please stay up to date with any forecast changes and know that roads will likely get worse as the night wears on.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.