First Alert Days - Tuesday (noon) Through Thursday (noon) for life threatening cold!

Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect across the QCA as we get ready for an extremely cold round of weather

The combination of bitterly cold air and strong wind will mean wind chills well

below zero and near potentially record setting cold! Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be on the fall as winds strengthen

and that will push afternoon chills Tuesday to -15 to -25. Wednesday morning wind chills are expected to drop down to near -50! Thursday morning we could see chills colder than -40.

Both days will start with temperatures in the -25 to -30 range. Mind you, the COLDEST temp on record in the Quad Cities is

-28. This occurred on February 3rd, 1996. This kind of cold can produce frostbite in 5 to 10 minutes and hypothermia for people who are NOT properly dressed for the cold. Cars can have trouble starting, pipes can burst, water mains can break and road chemicals can be ineffective! FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.