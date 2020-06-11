First Alert Weather Lab 2 (Albedo)

Today's lesson is on albedo! There are pictures at the bottom that show examples as well.

What is this albedo, you ask? It's a measure of the amount of reflected light off a surface. To determine this, there is a ratio of 0 to 1, with 1 being the highest amount of reflectivity.

For some common examples, asphalt has one of the lowest albedos at 0.04, which means asphalt absorbs most of the light. Snow on the other hand has a high albedo with fresh snow having an albedo of 0.75 to 0.95. The color white will have a higher albedo than darker colors.

GRASS VS SNOW: Two examples are what kind of albedo grass versus snow would have and what that would mean on temperatures. If grass has an albedo of 0.25 and fresh snow has an albedo of 0.90, it is clear that the grass will absorb more of the heat. If the grass absorbs more of the heat, it will be warmer than the area that has snow.

NIGHT: When there's no more heating during the night, a different scenario occurs. On grass, for instance, most of the energy is released during the overnight hours. With a cloudy night, the release of heat begins at the surface, the same as a clear night. The difference is that with cloudy skies, some of the heat is reflected back to the surface. This leaves the possibility for the town that has cloudier skies to be warmer overnight than the town with clear skies.