First Alert Weather Lab 3 (Precipitation)

Want to know about how different types of precipitation are formed? Here's your guide!

RAIN: This one's the easiest to understand. In the upper atmosphere there are cooler temperatures and snowflakes fall from clouds. Then there is a warming layer where the snow transforms into a liquid (rain), and it will stay as rain as it reaches the surface.

FREEZING RAIN: Freezing rain has the same transition falling in the sky as rain, where it starts as snow and melts to a liquid. The surface is where it makes a difference. At the surface for freezing rain, temperatures are below freezing which forces the rain to freeze once it reaches the ground.

SLEET: Sleet is when snowflakes/ice crystals fall from the clouds and then enters a warming layer which melts to form a raindrop. Before it reaches the ground, there is another cool layer which refreezes to form ice pellets.

SNOW: We see snow when an entire layer that is below freezing is present and the snowflakes remain frozen as they reach the surface.

GRAUPEL: Sometimes gruapel is mistaken for hail, although the formation and characteristics of these are different! Snowflakes begin to fall from a cloud, and after it will encounter a warming layer. Now this warming layer is not warm enough to fully melt the snowflake, in fact supercooled water becomes present in this warmer layer. SUPERCOOLED WATER is when water remains liquid, even though it encounters air that is below 32° F! After the supercooled droplets coat the snowflakes, there is a cooling layer that refreezes to create the graupel. There's a good description of what you'd see when it reaches the ground: Nature's Dippin' Dots! Graupel will bounce when it hits the ground, and they are usually smaller than 0.2" in diameter. These are also called snow pellets, and they melt fast in your hand.

HAIL: Hail is one type of precipitation that can cause damage. Hail forms when there is frozen water droplets that is swept up by updrafts. Now each time it is swept up it forms another layer of ice. Once the weight is too heavy for the updraft to hold the hailstone will fall. Once hail reaches a diameter of an inch, that is when it becomes a severe threat. Hail can have rough edges, smooth edges, and vary from the size of peas to larger than softballs! Once hail gets large enough it can leave damage to homes and vehicles.

