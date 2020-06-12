First Alert Weather Lab 4 (Severe weather, sirens)

What are the criteria that makes weather severe? There are three categories: winds, hail and tornadoes.

WINDS: For a storm to become severe because of winds, there must be gusts reaching 58 MPH.

HAIL: Although hail as small as a pea can damage farmland, the criterion that makes hail become severe to most is when it reaches an inch in diameter or larger.

TORNADO: A tornado, being indicated by a report on the ground or the a sight of one on radar, is another aspect of severe weather.

One or a combination of the three must be present to turn a storm severe.

OUTDOOR SIRENS---

Outdoor sirens are used to alert people outside of dangerous weather!

Specifically for Scott and Rock Island counties here's why the outdoor sirens would be sounded as of guidelines from July 2009.

HAIL: There is indication that hail is at 1.75 inches, the size of golf balls, or larger. There is a potential for windows to break with hail of this size.

WINDS: Winds are at 70 MPH or stronger. Winds this strong have the potential to snap or uproot trees.

TORNADOES: It is recommended to activate the sirens if there is a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service or a tornado or funnel cloud is reported by a trained spotter.

The same tone will be used for all threats. Something to keep in mind is that the entire county will be activated if there is a storm that is strong in the county. That means that if you live in eastern Scott County and there is a severe storm to the west, your siren will be activated even if you're seeing clear skies at the moment!

Do you have a weather question? Send them to weather@kwqc.com!