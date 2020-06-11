First Alert Weather Lab 1 (High, Low Pressure)

High and low pressure is always on the minds of weather forecasters as it impacts weather daily. Below is an explanation of what high and low pressure is, and what happens when one is present. There is a slideshow at the bottom that shows the information as well.

THE BASICS: In the northern hemisphere, low pressure has a counterclockwise motion (9,8,7...) while high pressure has a clockwise motion (1,2,3...)

LOW PRESSURE: With a clockwise rotation at the surface, the air is pushed in and because it has no where to go, it is pushed upwards. Air cools as it rises. With the cooling air, water condenses to form clouds. Once water droplets develop enough to get heavy, they fall. This is why when there is low pressure involved in a forecast, we may see clouds or rain in the forecast.

HIGH PRESSURE: At the surface, the clockwise rotation is present. This motion pushes air outward, and to replace the lost air, air is sucked down. As air descends it warms, and clouds have a hard time staying intact. With high pressure clearer skies and warmer temperatures may be in the forecast.

