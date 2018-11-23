First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued Sunday for the QCA

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of the TV6 viewing area for Sunday.

A dynamic storm will track through the Midwest bringing heavy, wet snow & strong gusty winds, which could create dangerous travel conditions.

The storm system should begin to approach the area during the early morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures may be warm enough for this system to start off as a brief mixture, before changing over to heavy, wet snow by midday Sunday.

Right now, the peak of the snow event looks to be between 3pm Sunday afternoon thru 9pm Sunday evening. Snow showers & flurries may continue into early Monday morning before coming to an end.

Right now, most of the latest data is indicating most of the area falling into the heavier band of snow, which could lead to widespread 4"-8" inch totals. A narrow band of 8"+ totals will be possible somewhere in the region, depending on where the heaviest band sets up. I should stress this system is just now getting sampled over land by our weather sensors, so some shifts with this storm are still possible through this weekend.

Obviously, Sunday is a huge travel day across the region. Increased traffic, along with heavy snow and very strong wind gusts of 30-45 mph will create dangerous travel conditions including: reduced visibilities, and snow covered roadways. In fact, some spots may experience near whiteout conditions at times. The temperature will likely be around or just below freezing for a big part of the storm, which means a more wet, heavy snow will be likely. The heavy weight of the snow combined with strong winds could easily lead to some downed tree limbs, which means the potential for some power outages.

Folks with travel plans on Sunday, are urged to either move them up to Saturday, or postpone them until Monday.

A First Alert Day is issued when impactful weather conditions are expected in the region. Be sure to check back for future updates on your forecast, as this potential event approaches the area.