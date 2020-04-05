First COVID-19 Death in Scott County

The Scott County Health Department is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

The resident was 81-years-old. No other details have been released. Officials expressed their condolences.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this individual’s family,” said Edward Rivers, SCHD health director. “Scott County Health Department and our partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities, and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19.”.

All residents are encouraged to:

• Stay home at much as possible.

• If you must go out for essentials, practice social distancing by staying away from groups of people and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other individuals.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Self-isolate at home when ill.

