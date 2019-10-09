First Frost This Weekend?

A seasonably strong cold front will bring our first cold snap of the season this weekend. Friday will likely be the day where it's most noticeable. We will start out in the 60s Friday morning and drop to the 30s by the afternoon. Once the temperature gets below 38° is when we start to get concerned about frost. It will likely develop in sheltered areas away from the wind. Since it will be so windy, widespread frost isn't likely, but it will be a good idea to cover your plants this weekend.