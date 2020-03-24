First Iowa coronavirus death reported Tuesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed that one person has died from the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The individual is between the ages of 61 and 80 and is a resident of Dubuque County, officials said Tuesday night.

"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time. I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH, updated each morning, and can be found here.

A public hotline also has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

