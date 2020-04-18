First Iowa inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Corrections has been notified that an inmate’s test results tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was a new admission to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) and arrived from Henry County on Thursday.

The inmate is described as an adult between 18-40 years of age. Their sentence was for drug crimes.

The inmate is in medical isolation and officials are tracing their contacts to identify any inmates or staff that might have been exposed since their arrival.

IMCC medical staff are monitoring the inmate who is in stable condition. No further information can be provided about the inmate due to privacy laws. Their family has been notified.

As an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, new admissions to the center are being quarantined as a group for a 14-day observation.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has been preparing for the possibility of a COVID-19 diagnosis in the prison system for over a month.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 in the prison system can call a hotline available during business hours Monday-Friday. The number is (515) 373-5457.