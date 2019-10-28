First Snow Of The Season Tonight, More Later This Week?

A quick moving system will bring rain and snow to the region tonight. This will start as rain around 10PM and change over to snow by midnight. Snow will last about 3-4 hours at any one given location resulting in an inch or less in the QC and 2" or more NW of the QC. Since this will all be done by 4AM, it will be a low impact event, but some roads may be slippery tomorrow. Most snow will be on grassy surfaces.

Our average first trace of snowfall date is 11/20 and the earliest on record is 10/15/18. The average first 1" is 12/3 with the earliest being 10/18/72.

This isn't the only snow I'm watching this week, we could be under the threat of a more significant system on Thursday.