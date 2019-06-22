First annual “First Responders Tribute Ride” held for Adam Cain & Lt. Eric Hosette

At the Clinton, Iowa Harley Davidson, Immortal Knights PSMC hosted their first annual “First Responders Tribute Ride” on Saturday. Organizers and participants say it's all about the Hosette and Cain families, and showing their support for them as often as possible.

“We just felt like when it happened the town really stepped up with the red light bulbs and the outpouring of support, and the shirts and everything,” said Harley Davidson marketing manager, Peter Holmes. “So, we really wanted to be a part of that.”

Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, and the late Eric Hosette, will be honored every year now with the First Responders Tribute Ride, along with all first responders who put their lives on the line.

“Even though what happened was very tragic, maybe today will bring some sense of, 'hey, here's your community we support you,’” said Holmes. “Whether it's giving them a hug, the money we raise, we just really want them to know as a community we have a lot of respect - both personally as well as our business, and all the folks helping today, we really love you. We're just proud to be a part of this today.”

The organizer of the ride says it impacted him because the group that put it on is made up of past and current first responders.

“I've seen this happen and being a former firefighter myself, it hit home,” said Immortal Knights Iowa president, Gary Zillyette. “I thought let's see what we can do, those of us that like riding motorcycles you know, let's see what we can do to help the families.”

With one couple deciding to show their support in a very unique way, creating a firefighter themed bike!

“A mom and her kids watching daddy go and you never know if they're going to come back again,” said the firefighter bike creators, Becky Gatewood and Chuck Comp. “I tear up every time I think about that because it's such an amazing job that they do, they're there to protect us so we just wanted to honor them.”

Finally, the bikers got to enjoy the riding weather.

“Super excited about it. I'm just really happy we get to pull this off today,” said Holmes. “Eric, up there, kept the rain away and it looks like Adam is going to be joining us today for a little riding.”

The support from all over the state has been noticed by the Clinton community, and it isn't going anywhere.