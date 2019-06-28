First annual Playdate for deaf and hard of hearing children in the Quad Cities

By  | 
Updated: Fri 6:17 PM, Jun 28, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday the Quad Cities will have its first annual playdate for deaf and hard of hearing children in the area. At 3 pm on June 30th families with heard of hearing children can meet up at Veteran Memorial Park in Bettendorf. The event is hosted by the Quad Cities Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

 