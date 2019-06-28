BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday the Quad Cities will have its first annual playdate for deaf and hard of hearing children in the area. At 3 pm on June 30th families with heard of hearing children can meet up at Veteran Memorial Park in Bettendorf. The event is hosted by the Quad Cities Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.
First annual Playdate for deaf and hard of hearing children in the Quad Cities
By Sarah Jones |
Updated: Fri 6:17 PM, Jun 28, 2019
