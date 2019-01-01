First baby of the year announced in the QC

While many of you were heading to bed after welcoming in the new year, one Quad Cities family was welcoming their newborn. According to Genesis Health System representative, the first baby of the new year was born at 2:15 a.m. at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. The representative says mom and dad were born in the same hospital. We're waiting to hear if it was a boy or a girl. Check back for more details on the new arrival.