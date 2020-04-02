First case of coronavirus in Mercer County reported Thursday

The first positive case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Mercer County has been reported, the Mercer County Health Department said Thursday.

The individual has been identified as a man between the ages of 60 and 80, according to a media release posted on the health department’s Facebook page.

No other information was released.

“The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case,” said Carla Ewing, administrator of the health department.

“We understand how the news of a positive case in our county may increase uneasiness, yet we continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay at home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aide in stopping the spread of the virus.”

