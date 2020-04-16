First coronavirus-related death reported in Louisa County, officials say

The Louisa County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported the county's first novel coronavirus-related death.

The individual is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” Louisa County Public Health Director Roxanne Smith said in a media release. “Louisa County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

This is the first Louisa County death reported by health officials.

The health department urges all residents to:

• Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.

• Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.