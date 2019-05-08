First day for resource officer at Morrison Schools

Dan Simmons says he's excited to be the newest member of the Mustangs' family - and unfortunately now more than ever resource officers are important to have within school districts.

“Hopefully they all go well like so far today has,” said new resource officer, Dan Simmons.

The first day of school for Morrison's new resource officer was on Wednesday - and he says it was a job he couldn't pass up.

“Everybody wants to do something different every once in a while,” he said. “I've been working the street for 15 years and I always kind of liked working with kids so I thought this was a great opportunity.”

He's proud of the amount of schools in the county getting officers in their buildings.

“I think it's a great program,” he added. “When you're in the schools you get to know the kids, they get to know you, they get to find out that law enforcement isn't just a big bad guy that's breaking up their fun times. Luckily it looks like in Whiteside County here, we've got a school resource officer in almost every school now or soon will, so I think it's a pretty great thing.”

An officer on duty can be a huge advantage for possible threats like school shootings, which seem to be happening more and more often.

“I think anytime you deal with school shootings or anything of that issue, deterrence is the key so if you're already there people don't want to deal with the police so they're going to ignore that hopefully,” said Simmons.

Being on scene prior to an event allows students and teachers to feel safer, but it also gives first responders an advantage having someone ready instantly.

“Time is always of the essence in anything so if you're already at the scene, hopefully number one it will prevent the issue since they know law enforcement is already there,” he added. “If that doesn't prevent it hopefully you're already in the area and can help deal with the problem.”

But, if future days go like Officer Simmons' first day did, he's more than alright with it.

“They seem to be alright with it. There's been a few double takes and thinking what are the police doing here but so far so good,” said Simmons.

The school superintendent and Officer Simmons say this has been in the works for a while, but they're both excited for the relationship to grow and for Officer Simmons to become a regular in their school days.