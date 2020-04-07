First death from COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

Officials with the health department in Rock Island County have reported the first COVID-19 related death.

Officials say the patient is only being identified as a man in his 60's who had been hospitalized.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to this man’s family,” Nita Ludwig, RICHD administrator, said. “We and our partners in the Quad Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus. We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”

Additionally, the health department is reporting new COVID-19 cases. The county total is now at 60.

In addition, four patients who previously have been announced remain hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Officials continue to encourage you to help us to drive home the recommendations about social distancing. Please help us all by:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.