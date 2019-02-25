First eagle egg of the season arrives on Arconic EagleCam in Davenport

The first egg of the season has arrived at Davenport Works, according to Arconic officials with the Arconic EagleCam.

Arconic's website was updated Sunday, Feb. 23 with the news reading in part, "the egg was laid about 2:30 p.m. nest time this afternoon. Liberty and Justice seem to like a challenge. Clearly it is not easy keeping your balance in a nest while it is being pushed around by 50 mph wind gusts."

Officials say if there is going to be a second egg, they'll expect to see it Tuesday or Wednesday, and if there is a third egg, they'll expect to see it two to three days after the second egg.

"If all goes well," the post reads, "we would be looking for a hatch during the first few days of April."

If you wish to watch the EagleCam through Arconic, you can do so at this link.