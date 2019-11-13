First-ever James W. Victor scholarship to be awarded in 2020

Officials with the Quad Cities Community Foundation have announced 75 scholarships that total more than $550,000. One of those is the first-ever James W. Victor Scholarship, in honor of the well-known financial news reporter and investment advisor, will be awarded in 2020.

You can read the full press release below.

"Victor, a well-known financial news reporter and investment advisor, passed away from a race car accident last year. His legacy continues through the James W. Victor Scholarship at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, one of 75 scholarship awards totaling more than $550,000 now available thanks to the generosity of donors to the Community Foundation.

Applications for 2020 scholarships are currently open and will close on February 15, 2020. Students are encouraged to apply early at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org/scholarships.

“It is through people like Jim Victor, who truly embodied generosity, that we witness the best of philanthropy at work,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Jim, like so many of the donors who have started these scholarships, wanted to strengthen, encourage, and change the lives of young people in our region. That’s exactly what these funds will do.”

The scholarship named in honor of Victor is fitting, said his family, because of his deep love of education and commitment to young people. At the time of his death, Victor served as the executive director, financial advisor and senior portfolio management director for the Victor/Volrath Group at Morgan Stanley in Davenport. “The bottom line was that he was all about education, children, and families,” said his brother Tom Victor.

It is the first year that scholarships will be given out through the James W. Victor Scholarship Fund, and his other brother Mick Victor added that he hopes students who receive an award will appreciate the impact his brother had on the Quad Cities. “I hope they have a keen sense of who he was and why what he did was so sincere and inspirational,” he said.

He sees the Community Foundation as a partner in honoring his brother’s memory. “As an organization, the Community Foundation can breathe life into the importance of this scholarship," he said.

To apply for the James W. Victor Scholarship, or one or more of the other 75 scholarships that will be awarded in the spring of 2020, visit www.QCCommunityFoundation.org/scholarships."