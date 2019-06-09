First ever LULAC Car Show raises money for scholarship

The first ever LULAC Car Show was Sunday afternoon, raising money for the LULAC Scholarship.

Those who came out to the car show hope to make the new event an annual tradition, not only because of their love for cars and the community - but to help future students further their education for years to come. One new participant says car shows have been a part of his life since he was a child, they're a part of his children's lives, and the friends he's met through them will last a lifetime.

“It's just a good way to get people mingling, you meet people involved other organizations,” said car lover, Matt Hernandez. “You get to chill, hangout, enjoy the weather - fortunately the weather is looking pretty good, so everybody gets to mingle and then knowing you're doing things for a good cause.”

The Latin Car Club will be holding their 25th annual car show on July 20th at the plumbers and pipe-fitters Union. It's free admission, and Hernandez says to come on out whether or not you have a car - everyone's welcome.