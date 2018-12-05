The first-ever marijuana-infused perfume is for sale in Oregon.

It's called Imeon and it's for sale at Olo in Portland.

The unisex perfume is made with the essential oils of marijuana. Cannabis Terpenes are the base for the fragrance. While lemon, tobacco and frankincense are the added ingredients.

The co-owner of Olo collaborated with vape pen company Quill for this project.

Developers describe it as elegant, woodsy and warm.

"We want to make something where someone gives you a hug and you're like 'oh my god, you smell great'", Jonathan Sielaff with Olo France said.

"Everyone's been very intrigued in this scent," Ian Shaughnessy with Quill said. "They're even more surprised at how elegant it ends up smelling when they experience it."

The pot perfume does not contain THC, meaning it cannot get you high. You will have to pay a high price though, a bottle of Imeon will cost you $95.

The fragrance is for sale in-store only.