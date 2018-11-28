First family to light National Christmas Tree

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will light the 2018 National Christmas Tree on Wednesday night at President's Park. It will be part of the 96th annual ceremony. You can stream the event live in the video attached when it begins.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump receive the White House Christmas Tree, Photo Date: 11/19/2018 / Photo: Andrea Hanks / The White House / (MGN)

President Calvin Coolidge took part in the first ceremony in 1923 in front of 3,000 people. Since then, every president has carried on the tradition.

Wednesday night's ceremony will include musical performances from acts like John Driskell Hopkins, the US Army Band, Abby Anderson and others. For a full list of performers, click here.

Fifty-six schools from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico created a one-of-a-kind ornaments for the tree. These ornaments will decorate 56 smaller trees, each representing a U.S. state, territory and District of Columbia, that will surround the National Christmas Tree. You can read a list of the schools that were chosen by clicking here.