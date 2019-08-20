First female officer for Blue Grass in decades

Blue Grass has just sworn in the city's first woman police officer in 40 years.

Misty Bunker, the first female police officer for Blue Grass in nearly 40 years.

The Department of Justice reports that women only make up 12% of police officers nationwide. Rock Island has 81 total police officers, 5 Of them are women, around 6%.

Bettendorf has 4 women out of 45 police officers, about 8%.

Davenport has 16 women officers out of 167 total, nearly 9%.

There are 11 women out of 82 officers in Moline, about 13%.

And Blue Grass, hiring their first woman in 40 years, bringing them to 14% since they have 7 sworn-in officers.

"It's a good step forward," said Misty Bunker, the first female police officer in 40 years for Blue Grass.

Garrett Jahns, Blue Grass Police Chief said, "it's good to have diversity in any public service profession. Where in a career where we deal with people in many diverse backgrounds and makes and models. It's good to have that equal amount of diversity in the police department for the people we serve."

The last women officers working in 1980. Now, Misty is stepping in and becoming a role model for others, "to show young girls and young women that you can become police officers is a major role for us. You know, to be there and advocating to be a police officer and show that women can do just as well as what men can do."

With a nationwide average of 12% of all officers being women, Misty hopes she can help inspire others and help them realize they can become whatever they want, "I think the number is small just because a lot of women may not have the avenues to become a police officer or they may pursue other careers."

This isn't the first time she's been the only woman in the room - she was the only female officer in Aledo, Ill. And as an officer in the U.S. Army, where there weren't many women either. She says her gender shouldn't matter: " I'm blue, he's blue, I don't think about it as male or female. We're a cohesive team. We all wear the same thing, do the same things. So to me, being male or female doesn't make a difference as long as you work together well.'

Officer Bunker still has about 3 months of training in Blue Grass until she can go out on her own. Blue Grass and other departments encourage anyone interested in joining the force to fill out an application.

