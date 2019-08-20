First female officer sworn in with the Blue Grass Police Department

A first for the city of Blue Grass in nearly 40 years - a female police officer was recently sworn in with the city's department.

Officer Misty Bunker was sworn in Tuesday, August 20 by Mayor Larry Guy.

In a Facebook post, the Blue Grass, Iowa Police Department announced that Officer Bunker is the first female police officer in nearly 40 years to work for the city of Blue Grass. Officer Bunker starts field training on Tuesday as well.

"She is also a combat veteran retired from the U.S. Army who has a Bachelor's degree in exercise science with a minor in education," the post reads.