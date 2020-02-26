First medically supervised drug injection site in US to open in Philadelphia, despite concerns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A nonprofit group in Philadelphia is detailing plans to open the nation’s first medically supervised injection site next week to combat overdose deaths, despite outrage from some neighbors.

A group is moving forward with a supervised injection site in South Philadelphia. (Source: KYW/CNN)

The announcement by former Gov. Ed Rendell and others comes after a federal judge on Tuesday rejected Justice Department efforts to block it.

U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh says the Safehouse group’s plan for South Philadelphia doesn’t violate federal drug laws, as the city struggles with about 1,100 annual overdose deaths per year.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain opposes what he calls the “radical experiment” and vows to appeal.

