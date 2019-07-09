First meeting of Davenport Flood Task Force Tuesday

The flood of ’19 is over but the destruction left behind serves as a wake-up call. City leaders are saying we need a better plan of action. Tuesday, July 9th will be the first of many meetings with Davenport’s new Flood Task Force, just recently announced by the mayor.

On the agenda for the first meeting, they will be going over our current flood plan and identifying which parts of it are collaboratively protected and then figuring out how to best share that responsibility. The Flood Task Force is a group of 22 community members- some residents, business owners, elected officials, developers and experts on the Mississippi River. They’re hoping to make Davenport better prepared for floods in the years ahead.

Dan Bush, with the Downtown Davenport Business Coalition, says, "We really need to take that introduction meeting to say yes we will work with each other to now push it forward and work on long term change."

"We just can’t wait for the grand plan. We have to prepare for the grand plan which could happen six months from now,” says Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. He also emphasized that they want the community to continue their development plans, not only in downtown Davenport but all along the Mississippi Riverfront.

They already have two more meetings scheduled in the month ahead and they plan to meet every two weeks. We will have a crew at the first meeting and we will be updating you on their plans as we learn more.

Meeting #1

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the

Place: Davenport Police Department Community Room, 416 Harrison Street, Davenport, IA. 52803

Meeting #2

Date: July 23

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the

Place: Davenport Police Department Community Room, 416 Harrison Street, Davenport, IA. 52803

Meeting #3

Date: August 6

Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Place: Davenport Police Department Community Room, 416 Harrison Street, Davenport, IA. 52803