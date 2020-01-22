First of several forums on new YMCA in Eldridge kicks off Wednesday night

The first of several public forums on a new YMCA in Eldridge will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Donahue Fire Station, 302 N Main St., Donahue.

(MGN)

The new YMCA is a partnership between the North Scott Community Schol District, the City of Eldridge, and the YMCA. The facility would serve as a cornerstone for the community, creating opportunities for all age groups, the school district said on its Facebook page.

Residents who attend the forum will learn more about the proposal and the estimated property tax impact and will be able to ask questions and provide input.

The other forums will be held:

• 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the North Scott High School Auditorium, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the McCausland Community Center, 305 N. Salina St., McCausland.

• 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the North Scott High School Auditorium.

Residents will vote on the proposal on Tuesday, March 3.