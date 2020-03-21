First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Scott County resident

The Scott County Health Department has confirmed its first case of novel COVID-19 in a Scott County resident.

Health department officials say the resident is a middle aged adult 41-60 years of age. The resident was seen in a Scott County medical clinic earlier this week and officials say they are self-isolating at home. The clinic the person visited was not disclosed.

“While this is Scott County’s first case in a resident, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers.

Officials are encouraging social distancing by staying at home as much as possible, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, and staying home when ill.

Scott County Health Department said, "approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until: you have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) and other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved), and at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared."

The Health Department said if you think you need to see a healthcare provider, call first. They said, "your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology."

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Scott County Health Department webpage at https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/health/covid19 or the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

Officials say no additional information regarding the case is available at this time.

Saturday officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 23 new cases bringing the statewide total to 68. TV6 reached out to the Scott County Health Department. They say this case was not included in the 23 new cases, but will be included in IDPH's totals updated Sunday.