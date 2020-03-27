UPDATE: Second positive Covid-19 case reported in Henry County, Ill.

UPDATE:3:58 p.m.

The Henry County Health Department says they have second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The positive case is a man in his 60's.The department says they are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

ORGINAL: The Henry County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first Henry County resident to test positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The case is a female in her 20s. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information regarding this case. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

“The Henry County Health Department is following all the of guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. Our staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” said Duane Stevens, Pubic Health Administrator of Henry County Health Department.

Stevens added, “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”