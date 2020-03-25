First positive coronavirus case reported at the Rock Island Arsenal

A civilian who works at the Rock Island Arsenal has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The civilian, assigned to the Army Sustainment Command, is a resident of Scott County and was tested at a local community medical facility.

They are being included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health consolidated state-wide reporting, according to officials.

The employee’s last day at work was March 19. All personnel who work in the area of the employee were directed Tuesday night to go home and self-quarantine.

ASC employees, except those who are deemed mission essential, are teleworking. Officials say the command has started the process of tracing and contacting people with whom the civilian might have had contact with over the past two weeks.

The employee’s workstation and area have been sealed off in preparation for deep cleaning, according to officials.

“Rock Island Arsenal leadership places the health and safety of our personnel and their families as our highest priority. Our team will continue to closely monitor any developments that may impact our personnel and mission,” said Col. Stephen Marr, commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

Rock Island Arsenal will continue to work closely with interagency partners to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on the Arsenal’s workforce and families, and the Quad Cities community, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Department of the Army Headquarters directed all Army bases to increase their preparedness and response to the coronavirus.

To minimize potential exposure, installation access will be restricted to mission essential personnel, with Rock Island Arsenal commands and organizations allowing maximum flexibilities for soldiers and teleworking for civilians to accomplish duties away from the traditional worksite.

Officials encourage employees to keep in contact with their direct supervisory chain and leadership for information updates specific to their organization.

If the status of the installation changes, notification to the workforce will be made through direct communication, the Alert! notification system, social media, and websites.

