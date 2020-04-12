First responder community mourning loss of Hampton police chief

The first responder community is remembering the life of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.

Hampton Police have received support from departments all over. Quad City Area first responders shared condolences and memories of Chief Terry Engle. He served with the Hampton Police Dept. for more than two years after serving for 35 years in the Black Hawk College Police Dept..

Chief Engle was responding to a 911 call when he traveled off the road and struck a tree Saturday evening. He died from his injuries after he was transported to an area hospital.

He was still protecting his community as he answered his final call.

Flags flew at half staff in the Village of Hampton Sunday afternoon. A somber reminder of a loss felt throughout the community.

A hero, who laid his life on the line to protect his community. That community now remembering their beloved chief and neighbor.

As you drive through Hampton, there was a show of solidarity at the police department. Outpouring messages of support rippling through social media. Reflecting on the life and service of Chief Engle.

A comment from the Davenport Police Dept. said "we've got your six." It's a message to a community working to cope with the loss.

The mayor of the Village of Hampton sent out a statement saying:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kathy Engle and family. Chief Engle was a great chief and a great guy. He loved this village and serving the people in it. He served this community with dignity and professionalism with a kind and caring way, always a smile on his face. He will be missed tremendously by his colleagues, coworkers, board members, and anyone else that was fortunate enough to meet him.”

Services for Chief Engle have not been released.