First responder crew welcomes 9 babies in 4 months

It has been an exciting few months for Augusta County Fire and Rescue.

And that's not because of responses to fires or emergencies – but because they have welcomed nine new lives into the world in just the last four months.

The latest additions to the crew? Eight girls and one boy.

The boom started back in June with two births, and seven more babies have been welcomed since then.

If you push the timeline back to March, in eight months, they've welcomed 10 babies altogether, with a total of eight girls and two boys.

Two of the fathers were unable to be at the photo shoot that highlighted the crew and their infants.

Congratulations to all the new parents in Augusta County Fire and Rescue!

