First responders deal with trauma of fatal Muscatine house fire

An investigation is underway in Muscatine after three people, including children, were killed in a Monday night house fire and first responders who answered the call are dealing with the trauma of what they saw.

"Police officers, like firemen, like EMS personnel, like anybody else, we are all human,” Muscatine’s Assistant Police Chief Phil Sargent said.

Crews were called to the home at 104 Clinton Street around 6:30 Monday evening. Firefighters from three different agencies responded to the fire. The first person on scene, though, was a Muscatine police officer who attempted to rescue the three people.

"It is a tough decision because if you know somebody is in there, you want to do, as a human, everything you can to save that person,” Sargent said.

The responding officer used his nightstick, or something similar, to try and bust out the home’s windows in effort to make the rescue. The fire would be too much.

"The amount of space between the smoke and the ground, there was no way for them to make entry,” Sargent said.

According to Sargent, police officers do not receive training on how to respond to fires. He says when members of law enforcement run towards flames, they know the risk that they are taking.

"The environment they are going into is very dangerous and hazardous to them and they have no protective gear to get them safe while they are going in there,” he said.

Members of the Muscatine Police Department and other members of law enforcement from around the area are meeting for a critical incident response meeting. They’re also debriefing with their colleagues.

"They couldn’t save the people inside but the people who are responding are very close to giving up their life to go in there and search for that person,” Sargent said.

Sargent told TV6 that the department brought in a chaplain for officers to talk to. He said the chaplains are volunteer and are part of a program that offers assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the names of those killed have not been released.

