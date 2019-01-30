First responders distribute donated supplies to homeless, help keep them warm

During the winter months keeping people off the streets and safe from the cold is a top priority.

Many times its first responders that will come in contact with people bearing the frigid temperatures out on the streets. Catholic Parishes in Rock Island have teamed up with local law enforcement to make sure the homeless community of the Quad Cities is taken care off.

"The homeless carry their whole life in a garbage bag or a grocery bag,” says Rock Island County Deputy Tim Ott. “I thought we could do better than this. That’s when we developed the idea of the backpacks.”

Ott has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years. He’s no stranger to the needs of homeless people in our area.

He’s helped fill those needs at a small scale, handing out plastic baggies containing basic care supplies from his desk to people in need entering and exiting his department.

Now, Ott is expanding on that care. With the help of members from Sacred Heart Church and Saint Pius Church in Rock Island, they’ve created a project called ‘Catholic Care Packs’.

"We were amazed at the support and generosity we received,” says Ott.

Donated hats, gloves, and toiletries fill a room at Sacred Heart Church. Volunteers help fill backpacks with the donated items, then they are delivered to first responders—who serve as a direct avenue to people roaming the streets in the cold.

Police and fire departments in Rock Island and Moline have received the care packs. The intention is to carry those in squad cars so those first responders can easily hand them out when they come across someone that could make use of the donations.

"They’re fantastic because officers are assigned to a certain area so they get to know the people that are in and around that area,” says Sargent Normal Jacks with Rock Island PD.

“They (police) frequently stop and say hello, and check on them. This is an opportunity for them to not just say hello and tell them to stay warm. They can actually give them something to help them do that will help them do that."

Sargent jacks say it’s about building positive community relations-- calling it the service side of law enforcement.

"People are typically victimized when they come to see us, or they’re being arrested. This gives us an opportunity to bridge that gap, to provide something that they can use right now to meet their immediate needs, and provide that service that law enforcement is also known for."

The care packs each come with handwritten notes from church members or students from the area.

Deputy Otts says that small detail can make a difference when someone is facing tough times.

"They’re not alone. There are people here in the parishes that are praying for them every day and thinking about them."

