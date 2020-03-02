First supervised drug injection site in US put on hold after public outcry

Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, outraged over plans to open the country’s first medically supervised drug injection site in their community.

Plans for a supervised injection site in Philadelphia are now on hold after a public outcry. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Those plans publicly collapsed last week after severe community blowback, but the Sunday rally still went forward.

Protesters said they were keeping up pressure on officials to not place a supervised injection site at the location, or elsewhere in the city.

“We’ll follow you through the ends of the Earth. We’ll follow you to any neighborhood,” said protest leader Anthony Giordano.

A federal court had cleared the remaining hurdle for the site on Tuesday.

For the mayor’s office, it signaled a chance to possibly save lives in the face of a stinging opioid epidemic.

On Wednesday, many were stunned by an announcement to open the facility in just days at a South Philadelphia medical facility.

Members of the city council quickly banded together to block the effort by Safehouse, a nonprofit organization.

On Thursday, the lease with Safehouse crumbled under public pressure. The location of a supervised injection site in Philadelphia is now in limbo.

"We have to take time to get engaged with the community, let them know, answer their questions and ensure that if they don't want something, that they have a say," Philadelphia City Council Member David Oh said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was clearly disappointed the site wasn’t opening as originally planned.

"If people want to shut that down, then we're going to have more people dying, more people using drugs and more suffering for families,” Kenney said. “It's up to the public. If they want to shut it down, they can ... they obviously shut this one down."

Philadelphia officials said they will continue to work to find the best way to address the city’s opioid epidemic.

